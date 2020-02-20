Pro Football Focus reports two teams emerges as contenders to land Detroit Lions’ Darius Slay

As speculation continues to abound regarding the future of Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, a new report has indicated that two new teams are reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

According to Pro Football Focus Insider Tony Pauline, the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams are interested in Slay.

- Advertisement -

The full quote:

“I am told right now the two teams at the top of the pack to land Slay are the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

- Advertisement -

The Rams are interesting considering they traded for Jalen Ramsey last year. The Broncos are expected to lose Chris Harris in free agency so Slay would slide right in.”

Slay is entering the final year of his contract that will see him count $13.368 million against the salary cap.

– – Quotes courtesy of Tony Pauline of PFF Link– –