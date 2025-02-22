Saturday, February 22, 2025
Detroit Lions

Pro Football Focus Reveals Detroit Lions Dream Offseason Scenario

W.G. Brady
Pro Football Focus has outlined an offseason “dream scenario” for the Detroit Lions that focuses on strengthening the pass rush and secondary. Here’s how they would improve the roster.

Free-Agent Signing: EDGE Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers)

  • Lions Need: Depth on the edge after Aidan Hutchinson’s injury.
  • Why Mack: At 35, Mack still excels with back-to-back 90+ PFF grades.
  • Impact: Adds pressure alongside Hutchinson and provides veteran leadership.

First-Round Draft Pick: CB Benjamin Morrison (Notre Dame)

  • Lions Need: Cornerback to replace Carlton Davis III.
  • Why Morrison: Elite man-coverage skills; top prospect before hip injury.
  • Impact: Fits Lions' Cover 1 scheme and strengthens the secondary.

Why It Works

  • Mack helps solidify the pass rush, and Morrison enhances coverage, addressing two major needs for Detroit.

My Thoughts

Personally, my dream scenario for the Lions would involve trading for Myles Garrett, a proven elite edge rusher, and then using their No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select an interior offensive lineman.

  • Why Garrett: He’s a game-changing pass rusher who could form a dynamic duo with Hutchinson and take the Lions’ defense to the next level.
  • Why an Interior Offensive Lineman: Strengthening the interior of the offensive line would solidify the run game and protect Jared Goff, giving the Lions even more offensive firepower.

This approach would address key areas of need and make the Lions an even more complete team for the 2025 season.

Key Stats & Further Reading

Detroit Lions Dominate PFF Top 101 Players List
W.G. Brady
