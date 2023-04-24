Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions Notes

Pro Football Focus reveals ‘Ideal Start’ to Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft

By W.G. Brady
2
0

Inside the Article:

In case you have not heard, the Detroit Lions have a whopping four of the Top 55 picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. With that being said, there is no question about it that Lions GM Brad Holmes will have some extremely important decisions to make when his team is on the clock in the first two rounds. Pro Football Focus has released their “Ideal Start” to the Lions Draft, and they have Holmes selecting two defensive players and two offensive players with their first four picks.

Detroit Lions Free Agent quarterbacks 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2023 NFC North Anthony Pittman Super Bowl 2023 NFL Draft Jalen Carter Denver Broncos Mike Sundeen 2023vNFL Draft Daniel Jeremiah Pro Football Focus

Key Points

  • The NFL Draft begins on Thursday
  • The Lions currently have 4 of the Top 55 picks
  • PFF believes the Lions will take two defensive players and two offensive players with their first four picks.

Pro Football Focus reveals ‘Ideal Start' to Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft

According to PFF, the Ideal Start to the Lions' Draft would be if they made the following picks within the first two rounds.

- Advertisement -
  • 6 – DT Jalen Carter
  • 18 – CB Joey Porter Jr.
  • 48 – OL Cody Mauch
  • 55 – TE Sam LaPorta
<a href=Detroit Lions Pro Football Focus " class="wp-image-403621" srcset="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/PFF.jpeg 1638w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/PFF-1229x1536.jpeg 1229w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/PFF-150x188.jpeg 150w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/PFF-300x375.jpeg 300w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/PFF-696x870.jpeg 696w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/PFF-1068x1335.jpeg 1068w" sizes="(max-width: 1638px) 100vw, 1638px" title="Pro Football Focus reveals 'Ideal Start' to Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Lions Notes">

Bottom Line: The Lions have a Golden Opportunity

In the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions have a golden opportunity with four of the Top 55 picks. Brad Holmes will need to make some crucial decisions when his team is on the clock. Pro Football Focus has shared their “Ideal Start” to the Lions Draft, with a focus on balancing the team's needs on both offense and defense. Their picks include defensive tackle Jalen Carter, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., offensive lineman Cody Mauch, and tight end Sam LaPorta. With such high draft picks, the Lions have a unique opportunity to shape their future and set themselves up for success.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Peter King has Detroit Lions landing Holy Grail in final 2023 NFL Mock Draft
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions NotesW.G. Brady -

Peter King has Detroit Lions landing Holy Grail in final 2023 NFL Mock Draft

If Peter King nails his final 2023 NFL Mock Draft, Detroit Lions fans should be pretty darn happy.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.