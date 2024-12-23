Pro Football Focus Reveals Top 5 Detroit Lions Players From Win Over Bears

Following the Detroit Lions' impressive 34-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 16, Pro Football Focus has revealed the top-graded Lions players from the game. Here are the top five players based on their PFF grades:

Frank Ragnow – 87.1

Jameson Williams – 86.0

Jack Campbell – 83.5

Kevin Zeitler – 80.0

Levi Onwuzurike – 76.2

These players were instrumental in the Lions' dominant performance, contributing significantly on both sides of the ball. The team will look to continue building on these individual standout performances as they prepare for their next game.