Pro Football Focus shows Detroit Lions receiving corp some major love

There is no question about it. If the Detroit Lions want to make a run at the NFL Playoffs in 2020, Matthew Stafford is going to have to remain healthy and the offense is going to have to be dominant.

Looking at the Lions position groups, it is pretty obvious that their most talented group is the wide receivers. With Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr., and Danny Amendola back for another season, along with TE T.J. Hockenson having a chance to break out and rookie RB D’Andre Swift‘s ability to catch passes out of the backfield, Stafford is certainly going to have plenty of weapons to work with during the coming season.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Lions have the No. 6 ranking receiving corp in the NFL.

From Pro Football Focus:

The duo of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. may be underrated around the league, but both guys can win in a number of ways, and they excel in contested-catch situations. Golladay ranks fifth in contested catches since 2017 (49) while Jones ranks eighth (42), and both have top-10 contested-catch rates among qualifiers. Danny Amendola remains a solid option in the slot at 34 years old after earning a 71.5 overall grade in 2019, and there’s reason to believe T.J. Hockensonwill take a step forward as a receiver in his second season given how effective he was at Iowa. The addition of the best receiving running back in the class— D’Andre Swift — only bolsters the group.

Nation, do you agree with the Lions being No. 6 on this list? Should they be higher?