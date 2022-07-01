Any general manager in the National Football League will tell you that any NFL roster can be improved and that is certainly the case for the Detroit Lions as they inch closer to the 2022 season.

In fact, GM Brad Holmes would be the first to admit that he has a lot of work to do before the Lions are truly ready to compete for a Super Bowl.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video In Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell we trust

Pro Football Focus suggests move for 2022 Detroit Lions

Holmes has made it pretty clear that he wants to build the Detroit Lions roster via the NFL Draft but that does not mean he will not add free agents he believes can contribute along the way.

Doug Keyed of Pro Football Focus recently published an article that takes a look at a trade or free agency that each NFL team should make and he believes the Lions should sign CB Jackrabbit Jenkins.

From Pro Football Focus:

DETROIT LIONS: SIGN CB JACKRABBIT JENKINS

The Lions have young cornerbacks with potential in Jeff Okudah, Jerry Jacobs and Amani Oruwariye, but Okudah is coming off a torn Achilles and Jacobs tore his ACL in December. Jenkins is still a solid starting cornerback at 33 years old.

Embed from Getty Images

Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, Brad Holmes explained how he can be a better GM.

“Well, outside of the crystal ball for COVID-19 rules throughout the season, besides that, look, I’m big on self-assessment. So, I always think I can get better in all areas,” Holmes explained.

Holmes commented further, “I know you mentioned I have a lot of experience in the draft. Yes, I do. I believe even in free agency last year, not every single guy was a home run. Alex Anzalone did very, very well. Charles Harris did very well. Kalif Raymond did very, very well. But, I think I can grow in all areas. Whether it’s free agency, the draft, salary cap, I’m always going to look to evolve and improve myself. That’s what I preach to our staff about evolution and constantly evolving. But, that’s what I’m all about, is just constantly improving myself, and that’s what I’ll do.”

Nation, would you like to see the Detroit Lions sign Jackrabbit Jenkins, or do you think they are content with what they have?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

