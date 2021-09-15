Pro Football Focus torches Detroit Lions CBs for Week 1 performance

If you happened to tune in for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, you got to see Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye get absolutely embarrassed by the 49ers’ receivers.

Well, Pro Football Focus has released their final grades for Week 1 and Okudah comes in as the No. 74 ranked CB with a 53.0 rating while Oruwariye comes in at No. 94 with a 38.5 rating. (101 CBs were graded in Week 1)

Here is the Top 15 for the week. As you can see, former Lions CB Darius Slay comes in at No. 14 on the list.