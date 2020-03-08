Projected #1 pick Alexis Lafrenière continues to make competition look silly (VIDEO)

He’s drawn comparisons to Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, and it’s easy to see why.

Alexis Lafrenière, who is projected to be the first overall draft selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, continues to make his competition in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. With 35 goals and 74 assists in just 51 games this season for Rimouski Océanic, he’s the league’s leading scorer and continues to pile up the highlights.

Of course, the Detroit Red Wings currently have the best projected odds at landing the first overall selection. Can you imagine what this guy could do wearing the Winged Wheel?

He's a cheat code. Lafreniere is an actual cheat code. pic.twitter.com/CLMhiNP94m — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) March 5, 2020

Lafrenière is making the Q look like an absolute joke #2020NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/lo3OJPogSo — TPEHockey (@TPEHockey) February 29, 2020