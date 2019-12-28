36.6 F
Saturday, December 28, 2019
Detroit Red Wings News

Projected 1st overall 2020 NHL draft pick Alexis Lafranière suffers leg injury

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

This certainly didn’t look good.

Canadian major junior ice hockey player Alexis Lafranière, who is projected to be the top overall draft selection in the 2020 NHL Draft, was injured today while playing for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

He caught his leg in Russian goaltender Amir Miftakhov pads, and appeared to twist his leg.

Immediately in significant pain, he required assistance to get off the ice, and wasn’t able to put any weight on his leg.

With 23 goals and 70 points in 32 games with QMJHL’s Rimouski Oceanic this season, Lafranière will bring an immediate boost in offense to whomever he’s drafted by this summer.

