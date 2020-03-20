Projected 1st overall NHL pick Alexis Lafrenière 2019-20 season highlights (VIDEO)

Before the shutdown of the National Hockey League thanks to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Detroit Red Wings had already clinched the unfortunate marker of the last overall team in the standings, and it wasn’t even close. But with that comes a silver lining.

They still currently hold the best odds to land the first overall draft selection, and the presumptive 1st pick is Alexis Lafrenière, captain of Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL.







For those of you who are still looking to get to know this young phenom, look no further. With 35 goals and 77 assists in just 52 games, his skills are well known and will surely be put to good use in the NHL.

Now if only the Red Wings could get that first overall pick!