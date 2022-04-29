Projected contract for Aidan Hutchinson, other Detroit Lions draft picks

Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books and the Detroit Lions have now added four new players to their roster.

Following the draft, our pals over at Spotrac released the projected contracts, signing bonuses, and cap hits for all 105 selections up to this point.

If you take a look at the chart below, you can see the projected contract for Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams, Josh Paschal, and Kerby Joseph, who were selected by the Lions in the opening three rounds of the draft.