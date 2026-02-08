Projected Cost for Detroit Lions to Sign Joey Bosa

As the 2026 NFL free-agency market begins to take shape, one veteran name continually comes up when discussing pass-rush upgrades for the Detroit Lions: Joey Bosa.

Bosa, a five-time Pro Bowl defensive end who spent the last season with the Buffalo Bills, still offers impact on the edge, and at a price point that could make sense for Detroit’s cap situation.

A Productive Return to Health

After several injury-plagued years, Bosa enjoyed one of his more consistent seasons in 2025. Playing in most games and logging substantial snaps, he compiled pressure numbers and graded well overall in Pro Football Focus metrics, evidence that he can still be a disruptive force when fully healthy.

While Bosa’s 2025 stat line doesn’t scream “elite,” his performance indicates he remains a reliable pass rusher capable of fitting into a 3-4 or 4-3 defensive front, adding depth and experience opposite star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson for Detroit.

What a Bosa Deal Could Look Like

for the 2026 open market, Bosa’s next deal is expected to be:

Length: 1 year

1 year Approximate value: $11 million

$11 million Guaranteed: Around $10 million

That projection presents a low-risk, moderate-reward scenario for the Lions, who have limited cap flexibility but still need proven pass-rush help. A one-year, team-friendly pact with significant guarantees could allow Detroit to compete now while keeping options open for the future.

Why the Lions Should Consider It

Detroit’s defense already boasts an ascending edge presence in Hutchinson, but adding another veteran like Bosa could:

Improve third-down rush capability

Provide rotation strength for a long season

Complement Hutchinson’s inside–outside versatility

At $11 million on a one-year term, Bosa’s price tag would be far less than many of the top pass rushers expected to hit the market. That kind of deal allows Detroit to balance cap health with a real upgrade in pass-rush production.

Potential Risks and Downsides

No free-agent signing is without risk — especially at defensive end.

Bosa has a history of injuries earlier in his career, with missed time in multiple seasons before his recent healthier campaign.

earlier in his career, with missed time in multiple seasons before his recent healthier campaign. Performance can fluctuate at age 30+, particularly for players who rely on strength and burst to beat tackles.

A one-year deal serves as a “prove it” contract, but the Lions must ensure he can stay on the field to justify the investment.

Still, compared to long multiyear commitments, this projection offers Detroit a solid blend of impact and flexibility.

Bottom Line

If the Lions want veteran edge help without mortgaging future cap space — and without paying top-tier free-agent money — Joey Bosa’s projected $11 million one-year offer via PFF projections is a fit worth consideration. It blends production, reputation, and affordability in a way that few pass rushers on next year’s market can match.