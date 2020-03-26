42.9 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Projected first overall NHL Draft pick Alexis Lafrenière praises Red Wings

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The projected first overall draft selection for the National Hockey League this year is Alexis Lafrenière, a young phenom who has dominated the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. With 35 goals and 77 assists in just 52 games, Lafrenière has made easy work of his competition.

With the NHL’s worst record by quite a large margin before the COVID-19 spread forced a shutdown of gameplay, the Detroit Red Wings still hold the top odds of landing the first overall selection in the draft lottery – whenever it’s ultimately held. The original date was slated to be April 9, but that’s been pushed back.

Meanwhile, Lafranière continues to watch and wait for hockey to resume so that he’ll have a better idea of where his future will take him. During a conference call with North American writers, he was asked about the prospect of potentially lacing up the skates in the Motor City:

“I know it’s a great organization,” said Lafranière. “A lot of good players have played there.”

Of course, Lafranière happens to be friends with Red Wings prospect Joe Veleno, whom he skated with while representing Team Canada during the past two world junior tournaments.

“I know Joe from playing with him two times in juniors,” he said. “He’s my good friend now. For sure it would be fun to play with him (in the NHL).”

Just how great would it be to see Lafranière ultimately land in Detroit?

Previous articleSimulation: Opening Day March 26, 2020 Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Indians

Comments

