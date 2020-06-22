Projecting the 2020 Detroit Tigers Opening Day starting lineup

Had it not been for COVID-19 ruining everything, Opening Day 2020 for the Detroit Tigers would have started on March 26, as they were scheduled to take on the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

Though the originally scheduled Opening Day never happened, it sounds like there will be a 60-game MLB season which will begin on the weekend of July 24-26.

We do not yet know who the Tigers will square off against on the new Opening Day but here is a look at what I believe the starting lineup (and starting pitcher) will look like when manager Ron Gardenhire submits his lineup card.

RF Cameron Maybin

SS Niko Goodrum

DH Miguel Cabrera

1B C.J. Cron

2B Jonathan Schoop

3B Jeimer Candelario

C Austin Romine

LF Victor Reyes

CF JaCoby Jones

P Matthew Boyd