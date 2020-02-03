Projecting the Detroit Tigers 2020 Opening Day lineup/starting rotation

2019 is a season the Detroit Tigers and their fans would rather just put behind them as soon as possible.
That being said, the Tigers are in the middle of a rebuild and the 2020 season will likely be another rough one.
That being said, Opening Day is right around the corner and I thought it would be fun (or not so fun) to take a look at what the lineup and rotation may look like.
Let’s start with the lineup.
CF – JaCoby Jones
SS – Niko Goodrum
DH – Miguel Cabrera
1B – C.J. Cron
LF – Christin Stewart
2B – Jonathan Schoop
3B – Jeimer Candelario
C – Austin Romine
RF – Victor Reyes
Here is a look at what I believe the Opening Day rotation/closer will look like.
SP – Matthew Boyd
SP – Daniel Norris
SP – Spencer Turnbull
SP – Jordan Zimmermann
SP – Ivan Nova
Closer – Joe Jimenez
Nation, do you think I nailed this or will the Opening Day lineup be different?