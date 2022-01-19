Projecting Michigan Football’s starting offense for 2022

It was one heck of a 2021 season for the Michigan Wolverines as they defeated Ohio State, won the Big Ten Championship Game, and played in the College Football Playoff for the first time.

A big reason why the Wolverines were so successful in 2021 was that they had an offense that averaged 35.8 points per game.

As we look towards the 2022 season, the Wolverines offense should be even better as guys like Donovan Edwards and J.J. McCarthy will have more experience, while they also will get back Ronnie Bell, who missed almost the entire 2021 campaign with an injury.

Here is what I believe the Wolverines starting offense will look like in their first game of the season.

QB – Cade McNamara (Will split time with J.J. McCarthy)

RB – Donovan Edwards (Will split time with Blake Corum)

WR – Ronnie Bell

WR – Cornelius Johnson

WR – Roman Wilson

TE – Erick All

LT – Ryan Hayes

LG – Trevor Keegan

C – Olusegun Oluwatimi

RG – Zak Zinter

RT – Karsen Barnhart or Trente Jones