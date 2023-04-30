Projecting the 2023 Detroit Lions starting defense: Post-NFL Draft edition

Inside the Article:
The 2023 NFL Draft is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions ended up adding eight new players to their roster. Leading up to the draft, just about everyone believed the Lions would add a lot of defensive players, but they actually ended up selecting only three players from that side of the ball. The question is, will any of those defensive players start right off the bat for the 2023 Detroit Lions?
Key Points
- The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded
- The Lions selected just three defensive players in the draft
- We project two Lions rookie defenders to start in Week 1
Lions select 3 defensive players in 2023 NFL Draft
Here are the three defensive players the Lions selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Round 1 – LB Jack Campbell
Round 2 – S/DB Brian Branch
Round 3 – DT Broric Martin
Projecting the 2023 Detroit Lions starting defense
EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson
IDL – Alim McNeill
IDL – Brodric Martin
EDGE – John Cominsky
LB – Alex Anzalone
LB – Jack Campbell
CB – Cameron Sutton
CB – Emanuel Moseley
NB – C.J. Gardner-Johnson
S – Tracy Walker
S – Kerby Joseph
As you can see, I have Brodric Martin and Jack Campbell penciled in as Week 1 starters for the 2023 Detroit Lions. Isaiah Buggs could get the nod as the starter over Martin, but I am going on a hunch here that Martin will start.