Projecting the 2023 Detroit Lions starting defense: Post-NFL Draft edition

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions ended up adding eight new players to their roster. Leading up to the draft, just about everyone believed the Lions would add a lot of defensive players, but they actually ended up selecting only three players from that side of the ball. The question is, will any of those defensive players start right off the bat for the 2023 Detroit Lions?

Lions select 3 defensive players in 2023 NFL Draft

Here are the three defensive players the Lions selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 1 – LB Jack Campbell

Round 2 – S/DB Brian Branch

Round 3 – DT Broric Martin

Projecting the 2023 Detroit Lions starting defense

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

IDL – Alim McNeill

IDL – Brodric Martin

EDGE – John Cominsky

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Jack Campbell

CB – Cameron Sutton

CB – Emanuel Moseley

NB – C.J. Gardner-Johnson

S – Tracy Walker

S – Kerby Joseph

As you can see, I have Brodric Martin and Jack Campbell penciled in as Week 1 starters for the 2023 Detroit Lions. Isaiah Buggs could get the nod as the starter over Martin, but I am going on a hunch here that Martin will start.