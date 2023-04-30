Merch
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Projecting the 2023 Detroit Lions starting defense: Post-NFL Draft edition

By W.G. Brady
Inside the Article:

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions ended up adding eight new players to their roster. Leading up to the draft, just about everyone believed the Lions would add a lot of defensive players, but they actually ended up selecting only three players from that side of the ball. The question is, will any of those defensive players start right off the bat for the 2023 Detroit Lions?

Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions 2022 NFL re-draft 2023 Detroit Lions

Key Points

  • The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded
  • The Lions selected just three defensive players in the draft
  • We project two Lions rookie defenders to start in Week 1

Lions select 3 defensive players in 2023 NFL Draft

Here are the three defensive players the Lions selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 1 – LB Jack Campbell

Round 2 – S/DB Brian Branch

Round 3 – DT Broric Martin

Projecting the 2023 Detroit Lions starting defense

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

IDL – Alim McNeill

IDL – Brodric Martin

EDGE – John Cominsky

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Jack Campbell

CB – Cameron Sutton

CB – Emanuel Moseley

NB – C.J. Gardner-Johnson

S – Tracy Walker

S – Kerby Joseph

As you can see, I have Brodric Martin and Jack Campbell penciled in as Week 1 starters for the 2023 Detroit Lions. Isaiah Buggs could get the nod as the starter over Martin, but I am going on a hunch here that Martin will start.

Projecting the 2023 Detroit Lions starting offense: Post-NFL Draft edition
