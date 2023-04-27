With less than seven hours until the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have an impressive five out of the Top 81 picks. With such a strong position, it is highly probable that the Lions will add multiple starters through the draft. However, the lingering question is how many of these starters will bolster the defensive side of the ball. Assuming the 2023 season commenced today, we have compiled our projection of the Lions' Week 1 starting defense.

Key Points

2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night

The Lions have a chance to make a big splash with five of the Top 81 picks

The Lions are likely to add at least one starter via the draft, including a defensive lineman

Projecting the 2023 Detroit Lions Starting Defense: Pre-NFL Draft edition

Here is what the Detroit Lions starting defense would look like if the 2023 season started today.

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

IDL – Alim McNeill

IDL – Isaiah Buggs

EDGE – John Cominsky

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Malcolm Rodriguez

CB – Cameron Sutton

CB – Emanuel Moseley

NB – C.J. Gardner-Johnson

S – Tracy Walker

S – Kerby Joseph

Bottom Line: A starter or two could be added via 2023 NFL Draft

As it stands, the 2023 Lions starting defense is as shown above. But, I fully expect the Lions to select an interior defensive lineman at either No. 6 or No. 18, and that player would have a good chance of starting in Week 1 ahead of Buggs. Other than that, any other rookies drafted may not start in Week 1, but it is possible that they could earn a starting gig by the middle of the season.