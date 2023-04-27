Inside the Article:
With less than seven hours until the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have an impressive five out of the Top 81 picks. With such a strong position, it is highly probable that the Lions will add multiple starters through the draft. However, the lingering question is how many of these starters will bolster the defensive side of the ball. Assuming the 2023 season commenced today, we have compiled our projection of the Lions' Week 1 starting defense.
Projecting the 2023 Detroit Lions Starting Defense: Pre-NFL Draft edition
Here is what the Detroit Lions starting defense would look like if the 2023 season started today.
EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson
IDL – Alim McNeill
IDL – Isaiah Buggs
EDGE – John Cominsky
LB – Alex Anzalone
LB – Malcolm Rodriguez
CB – Cameron Sutton
CB – Emanuel Moseley
NB – C.J. Gardner-Johnson
S – Tracy Walker
S – Kerby Joseph
Bottom Line: A starter or two could be added via 2023 NFL Draft
As it stands, the 2023 Lions starting defense is as shown above. But, I fully expect the Lions to select an interior defensive lineman at either No. 6 or No. 18, and that player would have a good chance of starting in Week 1 ahead of Buggs. Other than that, any other rookies drafted may not start in Week 1, but it is possible that they could earn a starting gig by the middle of the season.