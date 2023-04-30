Projecting the 2023 Detroit Lions starting offense: Post-NFL Draft edition

The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded and our Detroit Lions ended up making eight selections. Heading into the draft, most believed the Lions would attack the defensive side of the ball, but they actually ended up selecting five offensive players and three defensive players. The question is, will any of those offensive players crack the starting lineup in Week 1 of the 2023 season?

Here are the five offensive players the Lions selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 1 – RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Round 2 – TE Sam LaPorta

Round 3 – QB Hendon Hooker

Round 5 – OL Colby Sorsdal

Round 7 – WR Antoine Green

Projecting the 2023 Detroit Lions starting offense

Here is what I believe the Detroit Lions Week 1 starting offense would look like if the season started today.

QB – Jared Goff

RB – David Montgomery

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Josh Reynolds

WR – Marvin Jones

TE – Sam LaPorta

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Jonah Jackson

C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT – Penei Sewell

As you can see, I have TE Sam LaPorta penciled in as the Lions starting TE in Week 1 but I could see Campbell giving the nod to veteran, Brock Wright. As far as Gibbs goes, there will be weeks where he is technically a starter, depending on what look the Lions come out with on offense.