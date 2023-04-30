Projecting the 2023 Detroit Lions starting offense: Post-NFL Draft edition

Inside the Article:
The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded and our Detroit Lions ended up making eight selections. Heading into the draft, most believed the Lions would attack the defensive side of the ball, but they actually ended up selecting five offensive players and three defensive players. The question is, will any of those offensive players crack the starting lineup in Week 1 of the 2023 season?
Key Points
- The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded
- The Lions selected five offensive players in the draft
- We project one Lions rookie will start in Week 1
Lions select five offensive players in 2023 NFL Draft
Here are the five offensive players the Lions selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Round 1 – RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Round 2 – TE Sam LaPorta
Round 3 – QB Hendon Hooker
Round 5 – OL Colby Sorsdal
Round 7 – WR Antoine Green
Projecting the 2023 Detroit Lions starting offense
Here is what I believe the Detroit Lions Week 1 starting offense would look like if the season started today.
QB – Jared Goff
RB – David Montgomery
WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR – Josh Reynolds
WR – Marvin Jones
TE – Sam LaPorta
LT – Taylor Decker
LG – Jonah Jackson
C – Frank Ragnow
RG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai
RT – Penei Sewell
As you can see, I have TE Sam LaPorta penciled in as the Lions starting TE in Week 1 but I could see Campbell giving the nod to veteran, Brock Wright. As far as Gibbs goes, there will be weeks where he is technically a starter, depending on what look the Lions come out with on offense.