The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off tonight, and our Detroit Lions currently hold a whopping five out of the Top 81 picks. Because of that, it is very likely that the Lions add at least a couple of starters via the draft, but the question is, will any of those starters be on the offensive side of the ball? Here is what we believe the Lions' Week 1 starting offense would look like if the 2023 season started today.
Key Points
- The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night
- The Lions currently hold five of the Top 81 picks, and nine picks altogether
- The Lions starting offense for 2023 won't look much different than it does now
Projecting the 2023 Detroit Lions starting offense: Pre-NFL Draft edition
Here is what I believe the Detroit Lions starting offense would look like if the season started today.
QB – Jared Goff
RB – David Montgomery
WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR – Josh Reynolds
WR – Marvin Jones
TE – Brock Wright
LT – Taylor Decker
LG – Jonah Jackson
C – Frank Ragnow
RG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai
RT – Penei Sewell
Bottom Line: The offense is pretty set
As it stands, the Lions' offense is pretty much set for Week 1 of the 2023 season. With that being said if the Lions were to select a tight end such as Darnell Washington in Round 1 (if they trade down or back into Round 1) or Round 2, it would be tough to hold them out of the starting lineup. Other than that, it would be surprising to see anything different than what is listed above.