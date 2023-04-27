The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off tonight, and our Detroit Lions currently hold a whopping five out of the Top 81 picks. Because of that, it is very likely that the Lions add at least a couple of starters via the draft, but the question is, will any of those starters be on the offensive side of the ball? Here is what we believe the Lions' Week 1 starting offense would look like if the 2023 season started today.

Key Points

The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night

The Lions currently hold five of the Top 81 picks, and nine picks altogether

The Lions starting offense for 2023 won't look much different than it does now

Projecting the 2023 Detroit Lions starting offense: Pre-NFL Draft edition

Here is what I believe the Detroit Lions starting offense would look like if the season started today.

- Advertisement -

QB – Jared Goff

RB – David Montgomery

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Josh Reynolds

WR – Marvin Jones

- Advertisement -

TE – Brock Wright

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Jonah Jackson

- Advertisement -

C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT – Penei Sewell

Bottom Line: The offense is pretty set

As it stands, the Lions' offense is pretty much set for Week 1 of the 2023 season. With that being said if the Lions were to select a tight end such as Darnell Washington in Round 1 (if they trade down or back into Round 1) or Round 2, it would be tough to hold them out of the starting lineup. Other than that, it would be surprising to see anything different than what is listed above.