Projecting the Detroit Lions 2022 starting offense

The opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft is officially a wrap and the Detroit Lions made the boldest move of the night by trading up 20 spots to No. 12 to select WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama.

Embed from Getty Images

Assuming Williams is fully recovered from his knee injury (he hopes to be back by training camp), he will likely be an immediate starter on the Lions’ offense.

Here is my projection of what the Lions starting offense will look like when they take the field in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

QB: Jared Goff

RB D’Andre Swift

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR Jameson Williams

WR D.J. Chark

TE T.J. Hockenson

LT: Taylor Decker

LG: Jonah Jackson

C: Frank Ragnow

RG: Hal Vaitai

RT: Penei Sewell

Nation, do you think this is an offense that can help the Lions contend for a playoff spot or will the defense hold them back?

What Does Jahan Dotson Bring to the Commanders?

The Washington Commanders tried to upgrade their receiver room last offseason by signing Curtis Samuel, and they took another stab at it this year by selecting Jahan Dotson with the 16th pick in the first round of the draft.

At just 5-foot-11, 181 pounds, Dotson is a smaller wideout who has just a 50th-percentile breakout age (20.5), according to PlayerProfiler. On the positive, he rates in the 95th percentile in final-season target share (32.5%) and in the 90th percentile in college dominator rating (44.3%).

What is Washington getting in Dotson?

Player Comparisons

numberFire’s Brandon Gdula breaks down Dotson’s profile and gives a top comparison.

“Diontae Johnson is a pretty close comparable for Jahan Dotson.”@gdula13 breaks down the profile of the new Commanders WR pic.twitter.com/bzM1rXwdgg

— FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 29, 2022

Gdula’s draft database has found these 10 prior prospects to have the most similar statistical profiles to Dotson’s. Keep in mind that these are based not on play style or traits but age, athleticism, draft equity, experience, efficiency, and production.

Click here to read the rest