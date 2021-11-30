Projecting the Detroit Tigers 2022 Opening Day Lineup

We are not quite to December but the Detroit Tigers 2022 roster is already starting to take shape.

On Tuesday, news broke that the Tigers are signing free agent SS Javier Baez to a 6-year, $140 million deal so we thought it would be fun to take a stab at what the 2022 Opening Day lineup will look like.

Obviously, this is a fluid situation but here is how I think the lineup would look if Tigers manager AJ Hinch had to put it together today.

1. Akil Baddoo – LF

2. Jonathan Schoop – 1B

3. Miguel Cabrera – DH

4. Javier Báez , SS

5. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

6. Robbie Grossman, RF

7. Isaac Paredes, 2B

8. Tucker Barnhart, C

9. Victor Reyes, CF

*Note: I could see Miggy finally getting moved out of the three-hole in favor of Candelario or Grossman but for now, I am leaving him there.