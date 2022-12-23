Projecting who the Detroit Lions will play in the 2022 NFL Playoffs

Have you ever heard the phrase, “don’t put the cart before the horse?” Yeah, well, we are going to go ahead and ignore that phrase because when it comes to the Detroit Lions, we are going to talk (and write) their berth into the 2022 NFL Playoffs into existence! I mean, after all, we are two days from Christmas and our Lions are right square in the middle of the playoff race in the NFC. With that being said, let’s take a look at who the Lions would play in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

Who will the Detroit Lions play in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

As it stands, the Lions are still on the outside looking in when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, as they currently have a 40% chance of getting in. But, if you have not already figured it out, that 40% chance is already at a 100% chance in our heads!

So, who will the Lions play in the Wild Card Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

After playing around with the NFL Playoff Machine on ESPN, I have come to the conclusion that the Lions’ opponent in the Wild Card Round will be the San Francisco 49ers. This was based on who I believe will win each and every game moving forward. The Lions would be the No. 6 seed in this scenario.

That being said, if the Giants beat the Eagles in Week 18, and everything else remains how I envision it, including the Lions winning out, the Lions would then be the No. 7 seed and they would play at Minnesota in the Wild Card Round.

Nation, would you prefer the Lions play in the Wild Card Round?