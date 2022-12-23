Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More
    spot_img
    Detroit Lions and NFL ArchiveAnalysis and Opinion

    Projecting who the Detroit Lions will play in the 2022 NFL Playoffs

    By: W.G. Brady

    Date:

    Share post:

    Newsletter Sign up

    Have you ever heard the phrase, “don’t put the cart before the horse?” Yeah, well, we are going to go ahead and ignore that phrase because when it comes to the Detroit Lions, we are going to talk (and write) their berth into the 2022 NFL Playoffs into existence! I mean, after all, we are two days from Christmas and our Lions are right square in the middle of the playoff race in the NFC. With that being said, let’s take a look at who the Lions would play in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

    Detroit Lions NFL Playoffs

    Who will the Detroit Lions play in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

    As it stands, the Lions are still on the outside looking in when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, as they currently have a 40% chance of getting in. But, if you have not already figured it out, that 40% chance is already at a 100% chance in our heads!

    So, who will the Lions play in the Wild Card Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

    After playing around with the NFL Playoff Machine on ESPN, I have come to the conclusion that the Lions’ opponent in the Wild Card Round will be the San Francisco 49ers. This was based on who I believe will win each and every game moving forward. The Lions would be the No. 6 seed in this scenario.

    That being said, if the Giants beat the Eagles in Week 18, and everything else remains how I envision it, including the Lions winning out, the Lions would then be the No. 7 seed and they would play at Minnesota in the Wild Card Round.

    Nation, would you prefer the Lions play in the Wild Card Round?

    Detroit Lions NFL Playoffs
    Detroit Lions,NFL Playoffs

    More From This Author

    Previous article
    James Hetfield from Metallica has message for Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions [Video]

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Related articles

    Analysis and Opinion

    5 Teams Detroit Lions fans should root for in Week 16

    The Detroit Lions can actually control their own destiny if a few things go right for them in Week 16.
    Analysis and Opinion

    Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers Week 16 preview and prediction

    The Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers Week 16 matchup is the first meaningful December game the Lions have played in a while, here's how it'll shake out.
    Analysis and Opinion

    Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: 5 BOLD Predictions

    The Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers Week 16 matchup has significant playoff implications for both teams.
    Analysis and Opinion

    A case for Brad Holmes as the 2022 NFL’s Executive of the Year

    The Honolulu Blue Kool-Aid is flowing in Detroit as the Detroit Lions have been the hottest team in...

    Aenean mollis odio augue, sit amet sollicitudin augue ullamcorper eget. Praesent tincidunt et neque congue efficitur.

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv