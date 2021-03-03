Prominent NFL analyst ranks Detroit Lions chances of doing the unthinkable

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to the Detroit Lions, most agree that 2021 is going to be a rough season. After all, they have a new general manager, an entirely new coaching staff, and a new quarterback. In fact, chances are that the Lions will have less talent than 2020 when they finished with a 5-11 record, which was good enough (or bad enough) for a last-place finish in the NFC North.

But, as we all know, it seems like there is always at least one team that rises up and goes from worst-to-first in their division. Could the unthinkable happen and the Lions be the team in 2021 to make that jump?

Well, according to NFL analyst Gil Brandt of the NFL Network, the Lions have the sixth-best chance of the eight last-place finishers from 2020 to go from worst-to-first in 2021.

Here is what Brandt has to say about the Lions’ chances in 2021.

The Lions haven’t won a division title since 1993 (27 seasons), the second-longest such streak in the NFL. Can they finally snap that skid in 2021? Much will depend on whether head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn can help new quarterback Jared Goff curtail the turnovers that helped pave the way for his departure from the Rams. I think Goff is good enough to get Detroit to 8-8, but for the Lions to compete with the likes of the Packers, Bears and Vikings, GM Brad Holmes and Co. will have to really rejuvenate a defense that ranked 32nd last season and 31st the year before.

Personally, I agree with Brandt that the Lions have a shot to go 8-8 in 2021 but improving what was a horrific defense in 2020 is the key to having a special season.