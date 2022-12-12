Prominent NFL insider says Jared Goff is an MVP candidate

Following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season, the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks. At the time of the trade, most seemed to believe that Goff would only be a bridge quarterback until the Lions could find their signal caller of the future. Well, if Goff has anything to say about that, he will be the Lions’ quarterback of the future. Goff has been playing extremely well as of late, and prominent NFL insider Peter King now believes that he is an MVP candidate.

Is Jared Goff an NFL MVP candidate as Peter King suggests?

Here are King’s current MVP candidate rankings, which he included in his latest Football Morning in America column.

Jalen Hurts Patrick Mahomes Joe Burrow Josh Allen Justin Jefferson Tua Tagovailoa Micah Parsons Nick Bosa Jared Goff Josh Jacobs

So far in 2022, Goff has completed 65.3% of his passes for 3,352 yards and 22 touchdowns, to go along with just seven interceptions. Over the past seven games, Goff has completed 68.1% of his passes for 1,789 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with one interception. In those games, the Lions are 5-2.

Featured Videos



First of all, are you really a true MVP candidate if you are No. 9 on the list? Probably not. That being said, the fact that Goff is even being mentioned on a list that includes some pretty awesome players is really saying something about how he has been playing.

If the Lions can win out and Goff is a big reason why they make the playoffs, you can bet he will get quite a bit of love. It won’t be enough love to actually win him the award, but it will be love!

Nation, where would you put Goff in your rankings?