Promising Michigan Running Back Shocks Everyone, Enters Transfer Portal

Many did not see this one coming!

Just days before Michigan’s annual Maize and Blue spring game, running back Ben Hall has announced he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal — and the timing couldn’t be more surprising.

Hall, a sophomore who has spent the past two seasons in Ann Arbor, confirmed the news himself via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

A Quiet Career So Far in Ann Arbor

Hall arrived at Michigan in 2023 as a three-star recruit from the state of Georgia. He was ranked as the No. 55 running back in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. While expectations weren’t sky-high, Hall was seen as a developmental back with a physical play style.

In his first two seasons with the Wolverines, however, he struggled to crack the rotation. Last year, Hall logged just 29 carries for 72 yards, a modest follow-up to his 15 carries for 69 yards as a true freshman in 2023. Despite getting some looks in mop-up duty, Hall was buried on a depth chart stacked with talent.

And let’s be honest — it’s not easy getting carries behind stars like Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, and the wave of four-star talent Michigan continues to recruit at the position.

Why Now?

That’s the big question.

Michigan is wrapping up spring practice this week, and Hall’s announcement comes just days before the Maize vs. Blue spring game, scheduled for Saturday at noon inside Michigan Stadium. It’s the kind of move that might catch even the most plugged-in fans off guard.

From the outside looking in, it seems like Hall has seen the writing on the wall in terms of playing time. With younger backs pushing for snaps and a healthy Edwards expected to carry the load in 2025, Hall may simply be looking for a fresh start — somewhere he can get on the field and show what he’s capable of.

The good news for Hall? He’ll have three full years of eligibility remaining, which gives him ample time to develop and make an impact at a new program.

The Bottom Line

Ben Hall’s decision to enter the transfer portal might not shake the foundation of Michigan football, but it’s another reminder of how quickly things can shift in today’s college football world. With the portal wide open, players are empowered to find their best fit — and Hall clearly believes that place isn’t in Ann Arbor.

As Michigan fans gear up for the spring game and a potential run at a Big Ten title, Hall’s departure opens up more reps for young backs eager to make their mark.