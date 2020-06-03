41.2 F
Proposed plan to restart 2020 NBA Season won’t include Pistons

By Michael Whitaker

Basketball fans everywhere, here’s the news that you’ve been waiting for!

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA’s board of governors is set to approve league proposal on a 22-team format to resume the 2019-20 season, which was paused on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan, which includes 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams, is set to be played at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL. Included in the plans are an eight regular season game schedule, a possible tournament for the eight playoff seed, and the playoffs.

The teams that weren’t in the playoff race at the time of the pausing include the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Charlotte Hornets.

