Proposed Strategic Trade of Detroit Pistons’ Killian Hayes to Lakers Could Ignite Fresh Success

Explore the details of the proposed Detroit Pistons trade Killian Hayes to the Lakers, aimed at clearing the backcourt logjam and offering Hayes a fresh start.

Paul Tyler

Could the Detroit Pistons trade Killian Hayes? Hayes, who was taken by the Pistons with the 7th overall pick in the 2020 Draft, but his NBA career has so far been rather underwhelming compared to the expectations of being chosen in Round 1. And one particular trade proposal would see him head out west for Hollywood.

Detroit Pistons Trade Killian Hayes

The Pistons have reportedly been looking to trade Killian Hayes

NBA reporter Marc Stein indicated last month that the Pistons are looking to move on from Hayes, with a possible destination being the Dallas Mavericks.

“Recent trade talks between Detroit and Dallas, I’m told, were sparked by the Pistons’ determination to ease a backcourt logjam by trading Killian Hayes and gained little traction,” Stein said.

While the Mavericks are indeed among the teams with a longstanding interest in acquiring Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanović, their trade priority at this point of the offseason is still believed to be an upgrade at center. The Pistons have been seeking no less than a future first-round pick for Bogdanović for months.”

Detroit Pistons trade Killian Hayes to the Lakers in a proposed move

The suggested deal is as follows:

  • The Detroit Pistons trade Killian Hayes to the Lakers
  • In return, they receive both F Taurean Prince and G/F Cam Reddish 

The rationale for the hypothetical move

The proposed trade, which came courtesy of the NBA Analysis Network, would work because Hayes would benefit from a change of scenery and learning from one of the all-time greats in LeBron James, while the Pistons receive young talent in return and clear up a logjam in the backcourt:

“Hayes is a good defender. He’s also a good passer. Perhaps he’ll never be a star. Still, this is a player with some tools. Hayes can contribute – and he may benefit from a change of scenery as well. 

“After all, the Pistons selected Hayes in 2020. They selected Cade Cunningham in 2021. Then, they selected Jaden Ivey in 2022. Now, this team has a glut of young point guards. If Hayes is going to turn his career around, it’s not likely to happen in Detroit.”

Bottom Line: A change of scenery may be best for Hayes

There are countless examples of professional athletes getting a second lease on life in their chosen sport when they move to a new location and team.

If the Detroit Pistons trade Killian Hayes, he may benefit from getting a fresh start with a team like the Lakers, while the Pistons would also be getting assets in return. Pistons fans, would you do this deal if you were GM Troy Weaver?

