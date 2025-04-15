Proposed Trade Send Jalen Ramsey to Detroit Lions

Jalen Ramsey is officially available, and CBS Sports thinks the Lions should be in the mix. With cap space and Super Bowl aspirations, is this the time to strike?

Jalen Ramsey’s time in Miami may be coming to an end, and it’s turning heads across the NFL. Now that the All-Pro corner is reportedly on the trade block, one NFL analyst sees the Detroit Lions as a perfect landing spot.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ramsey and the Dolphins have mutually agreed to part ways. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier confirmed the move, stating, “We decided it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward.” Grier added that if a trade isn’t worked out, the team will simply “deal with it.”

So with Ramsey’s availability now official, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan believes Detroit should absolutely be one of the teams picking up the phone.

Jalen Ramsey

Why Detroit Makes Sense

The Lions are coming off their best season in recent memory, including a 15-2 record and a trip to the NFC Championship Game. The foundation is strong, the coaching is sharp, and the team’s Super Bowl window is as open as it’s been in decades.

As Sullivan wrote, “The Lions are firmly within their Super Bowl window, so looking for experienced players who have climbed that mountain should be appealing to them.” Jalen Ramsey checks every one of those boxes.

He’s a three-time All-Pro. He’s played in the biggest games. He brings leadership, edge, and the kind of competitive fire that Dan Campbell loves. For a Lions team still rounding out its secondary, Ramsey could be the missing piece.

Detroit’s Secondary Could Use One More Piece

Yes, the Lions have already made moves. They added D.J. Reed in free agency. They spent their first-round pick on Alabama standout Terrion Arnold. But depth at cornerback is a necessity in today’s NFL, especially for contenders.

Detroit still allowed 244 passing yards per game last season — the third most in the league. Ramsey might not be the long-term future, but he could be the short-term answer to locking down a playoff-caliber defense.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft

What’s the Risk?

Ramsey turns 30 in October and has dealt with injuries over the last couple of years. But when healthy, he’s still one of the best corners in football. It’s worth noting that Lions GM Brad Holmes was in the Rams front office when Los Angeles originally traded for Ramsey in 2019.

If the compensation isn’t too steep, and the salary can be managed under Detroit’s cap, this could be one of those low-risk, high-reward moves that championship teams aren’t afraid to make.

The Bottom Line

The Lions are in a place where bold moves make sense. They don’t need a rebuild or a project — they need finishers. Ramsey brings experience, toughness, and a playoff-ready resume. If the Dolphins are ready to deal, Detroit would be smart to explore it.

Whether they make the call is still to be seen. But with Ramsey available, the fit is hard to ignore.

