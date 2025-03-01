Proposed Trade Sends Joey Bosa to Detroit Lions

In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport explored potential trade packages for defensive players, with the Detroit Lions being linked to Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa. Davenport suggests that the Lions should trade a draft pick to acquire the 28-year-old pass rusher, a move that could bolster Detroit’s already formidable defensive line.

Proposed Trade for Joey Bosa

Davenport suggests that Detroit should offer a 2025 fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Bosa. This trade would bolster the Lions’ pass rush without requiring a huge financial investment, which could make it an attractive option for both sides.

From Bleacher Report:

The Detroit Lions have been mentioned as a potential trade partner for any number of edge-rushers, including stars such as Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett.

Bosa wouldn’t be nearly as expensive as those names. Playing for arguably the NFC’s most talented team would have to be appealing to him.

And with just one year left on his deal, the Lions could either re-work his contract to lessen the cap hit or go with a one-year trial period.

Maybe a change of scenery is just what Bosa needs to get back on track.

Pairing a healthy Joey Bosa (he has only played in 10 games or more once in the past three seasons) with Aidan Hutchinson on the edge COULD significantly strengthen the Lions’ pass rush. Bosa, who is entering his 8th season, could also be motivated by the opportunity to join a team on the rise, with the Lions in prime position to compete for a championship in the near future.

Joey Bosa: By the Numbers

During the 2024 season, Bosa played in 14 games for the Chargers, picking up 5 sacks. For his efforts, he was selected to play in the Pro Bowl Games.