Proposed trade would send Tua Tagovailoa to Detroit Lions

One thing seems for sure at this point. Jared Goff will not be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future and the team will have to search high and low to figure out who will be.

A potential player who has been tossed around as a potential replacement for Goff is current Miami Dolphins QB, Tua Tagovailoa. Reports have surfaced that the Dolphins are interested in trading for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, including one report that suggests trade terms have been agreed upon but that the Texans are waiting to see if Watson is cleared of the charges against him.

In a recent article, Cody Benjamin proposes a trade that would send Tagovailoa to the Detroit Lions in exchange for one of the Lions four first-round picks from (2022-23).

From CBS Sports:

They’re only seven months removed from acquiring Jared Goff from the Rams, but no one in and around Detroit has ever fully believed the former Pro Bowler is here to stay at QB. He’s been as expected in Motown: passable, but nothing more. And while the Lions almost certainly intend to explore future draft classes for their real answer, they’d be hard-pressed not to consider taking a flyer on Tua, who at least has untapped potential at 23. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn would’ve helped the Chargers draft Tagovailoa had Justin Herbert not been available in Los Angeles, and the Lions could still use one of their four first-rounders from 2022-2023 on competition under center.

Personally, I was not high on Tua when he was drafted and he has pretty much been what I thought he would be. That being said, if I was Brad Holmes, there is no way in hell that I would give up a first-round pick for Tua.

Nation, would you like to see Tua with the Lions? If so, what would you be willing to give up?