Pros and Cons of Detroit Lions Re-Signing Za’Darius Smith

Veteran pass rusher Za’Darius Smith is still a free agent—and he’s made it clear where he hopes to land. After a productive stretch in Detroit to close out the 2024 season, Smith has voiced his desire to return to the Lions for another run in 2025.

“We both know where I want to be,” Smith told USA TODAY. “Hopefully I can get back to Detroit because the coaching staff and everybody in the front office are great. When I’m there I feel like a leader and like I can influence the young guys and do great things. Hopefully I can get back to where I want to be in Detroit.”

Smith’s case is a compelling one for Detroit’s front office to evaluate. Below, we break down the pros and cons of bringing back the 32-year-old edge rusher.

Pros of Re-Signing Za’Darius Smith

Proven Production

Despite battling injuries at various points in his career, Smith has consistently delivered when on the field. In 2024, he logged 9 sacks combined between the Browns and Lions, including 4 sacks in just 8 games with Detroit. Over his 10-year career, Smith has amassed 69.0 sacks, with standout seasons including 13.5 sacks in 2019 and 12.5 in 2020. He’s shown he can still get to the quarterback at a high level.

Leadership and Locker Room Impact

Smith’s influence goes beyond the box score. During his stint in Detroit, he became a vocal leader and embraced the team’s culture. His presence reportedly helped younger players like Aidan Hutchinson, who has emerged as a cornerstone of the Lions’ defense.

“I’m still a veteran. He’s still a young guy. I can help him with a lot of things,” Smith said. “He’s already great but as a player there are some tools that I know that I can help him with. And there are some things as a young guy that he can help me with.”

For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, adding a respected veteran voice to the edge room is a big plus.

Likely a Bargain Contract

Smith is coming off a year where he split time between two teams and entered free agency without a long-term suitor. That typically sets the stage for a team-friendly deal—something general manager Brad Holmes hinted at earlier this offseason.

“We just weren’t in a position to keep him at his salary,” Holmes said at the NFL Owners Meetings as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “Because look, he played some good snaps for us and he made plays for us when we acquired him, so we would have loved to (have) been able to keep him. We just weren’t able to.”

If Detroit can negotiate a short-term deal with limited guarantees, the upside could outweigh the cost.

Cons of Re-Signing Za’Darius Smith

Durability Concerns

While Smith has shown he can still be productive, injuries have become a recurring concern. He has not played a full season since 2020 and has bounced around with four teams in the last four seasons. At 32 years old, it’s fair to question how many high-impact snaps he has left.

Potential for Declining Production

Smith’s most dominant seasons came in 2019 (13.5 sacks) and 2020 (12.5 sacks). While he’s remained solid, his sack totals have dropped since, and he was used more situationally in Detroit. Depending on how the Lions plan to deploy their edge rushers, Smith may no longer be a full-time option.

Developmental Snaps for Younger Players

The Lions invested draft capital into players like EDGE Ahmed Hassanein, and they continue to develop rotational rushers behind Aidan Hutchinson. Bringing back Smith might take reps away from young players who need the experience to grow into larger roles in the system.

Career Summary: Za’Darius Smith

Year Team Tackles (Comb) Sacks 2024 Lions 12 4.0 2024 Browns 23 5.0 2023 Browns 27 5.5 2022 Vikings 44 10.0 2020 Packers 52 12.5 2019 Packers 55 13.5 2018 Ravens 45 8.5 2017 Ravens 24 3.5 2016 Ravens 20 1.0 2015 Ravens 30 5.5 Career 333 69.0

Final Thoughts

The Lions have over $40 million in cap space and a realistic path to the Super Bowl in 2025. Za’Darius Smith won’t be the long-term answer at edge, but on a short deal with limited guarantees, he could be a difference-maker in key moments. Given his fit with the culture, relationship with teammates, and desire to return, there’s every reason for Detroit to pick up the phone and work something out.