Pros and Cons of Detroit Lions Selecting C.J. Stroud

The Detroit Lions will have multiple options available to them in the 2023 NFL Draft when it comes to their turn to announce their selection at No. 6 overall. And despite the fact that they have veteran quarterback Jared Goff under contract for another two seasons, general manager Brad Holmes has no doubt been pondering life after Goff in the Motor City. And one particular player that is up for grabs tomorrow is Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Pros of the Detroit Lions Drafting C.J. Stroud

There is absolutely no denying that Stroud is worthy of being selected within the Top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft, which will officially begin tomorrow evening in Kansas City, home of the current Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Speaking of championships, Stroud and the Buckeyes nearly advanced to the National Championship game but barely lost against the eventual winner Georgia Bulldogs.

A two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, a potential arrival in Detroit would give the Lions their second straight runner-up to college football's top player award in a row after last year's selection of Aidan Hutchinson. Among the accolades that Stroud earned while playing in Columbus include setting the team record for touchdown passes, total yards, passing yards per game, completion percentage, and passer efficiency rating.

Oh, and there's also the fact that Stroud is a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year.

As football's most important position, the Lions would ensure having themselves a highly successful figure in place to take the reigns from Goff while also getting the chance to learn the ins and outs of playing at the NFL level. There would also be nothing wrong with healthy competition between Goff and Stroud.

Cons of the Detroit Lions Drafting C.J. Stroud

As there is with any player, there's always the chance that he doesn't pan out as expected. The Lions have had more than their fair share of rotten luck when it comes to high draft selections failing to live up to their Draft stock (Joey Harrington, anyone?)

The Lions could also potentially be missing out on a defensive stalwart in the form of Georgia’s Jalen Carter, Alabama’s Will Anderson, and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson.

There's also the matter of Stroud reportedly having scored very low on S2 cognitive test, which measures how quickly a player can process and measure information; his score was a reported 18 overall, as opposed to Bryce Young, who came in at 98. How much of a concern this could potentially be to Detroit and Stroud's other potential suitors, we don't know.

Additionally, could Goff potentially feel slighted at Detroit drafting his replacement as Aaron Rodgers was with Jordan Love?

Wrapping It Up – The Lions have a vital choice to make tomorrow

The Lions are poised to take the next step toward becoming a true contender not only in their division but in the NFL as a whole in 2023, and whomever they select with their 1st pick in the NFL Draft is going to be expected to play a huge role in that process.

Should they have the chance to draft a player of Stroud's caliber, it will be a very tempting prospect for Holmes and the rest of the franchise.

Fans of the Lions along with the rest of the NFL world will have their eyes glued to their television screens when Day 1 of the NFL Draft begins tomorrow evening beginning at 8:00 (Eastern Standard Time).