In case you have not yet heard, on Tuesday, All-Pro LB Roquan Smith dropped a bomb on the Chicago Bears and then demanded to be traded.

Not surprisingly, as soon as the news broke, plenty of Detroit Lions fans questioned whether or not it would be a good idea to trade for Smith.

Here are a few pros and cons of the Detroit Lions trading for Roquan Smith.

Pros:

Smith is one of the best linebackers in the NFL The Lions need a solid linebacker in a big way He is still only 25 years old

Cons:

Smith would be costly for the Lions in terms of the contract The Lions would have to give up major draft capital to acquire Smith Potential character issues

Verdict:

A couple of things immediately came to my mind when I read that some Detroit Lions fans are interested in acquiring Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears.

First, Brad Holmes has made it pretty clear, both in words and in actions, that he is sticking to his guns when it comes to adding major pieces to his roster via the NFL Draft rather than via free agency and trades.

The second thing that came to my mind is that I highly doubt the Bears would trade Roquan Smith to a team within their own division as they would have to face him for years to come.

In my opinion, Roquan Smith would make the Lions’ defense better the moment he stepped onto the field in a Honolulu blue and silver uniform.

That being said, I would not be opposed to Brad Holmes kicking the tires on a trade for Roquan Smith as every GM in the NFL should be doing the same since that is their job.

But when it comes down to it, I believe the cost for Smith may be too high for the Detroit Lions to pay.

Nation, would you like to see the Detroit Lions trade for Roquan Smith?

