Prospect G Keith Petruzzelli reportedly won’t sign with Red Wings

Fans of the Detroit Red Wings can be excused if they got excited at the thought of a 6’5 goaltender manning their crease. That’s the vision the team had when they drafted Keith Petruzzelli in the third round (88th overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

However, according to a report, he may not end up donning the Winged Wheel after all.

Hearing 6-foot-5 Quinnipiac goalie Keith Petruzzelli won't be signing with Detroit (3rd round pick in 2017) & is headed to free agency in August. 17-8-4 for Qpac last season with .926 save % & 1.89 GAA — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) June 30, 2021

He recorded 51 wins during his years at Quinnipiac University after a season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks.