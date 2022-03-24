Prospect set to make NHL debut with Detroit Red Wings

When the Detroit Red Wings take the ice against the New York Islanders on Thursday night, they will do so with a new player on their bench.

That player is center Chase Pearson, who will be making his NHL debut.

According to The Hockey Writers, Pearson is the No. 20 ranked prospect in the Red Wings organization.

Here is what The Hockey Writers had to say about Pearson back in January.

At 24 years old, the fact that Pearson has yet to play a single game in the NHL despite playing over 100 games and parts of four seasons in the AHL is a bit disheartening. There’s still a chance that he makes his NHL debut this season as the Red Wings ship off some players at the trade deadline, but it’s fair to question whether his best chance to make the NHL is in Detroit.

That being said, Pearson still has potential as a fourth line center in the NHL. He plays a relatively sound defensive game, which is important given his limitations in the offensive zone. Overall, this has been a fairly disappointing season for the centerman, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that he still has some upside, even if it ultimately leads to carving out a long, fruitful career in the AHL.

What makes this debut unique is that Pearson will be making his NHL debut against the team that this dad, Scott Pearson, played for in his final NHL game.

From The Detroit News:

“It’s pretty cool,” Chase Pearson said after the morning skate. “To play my first game against the team he played for, that’s pretty neat.”

Chase told reporters about when he told his dad the great news.

“It was great, he was in the sauna, his shirt off and all that good stuff, he shouted and was excited, just like me,” Chase Pearson said. “Right away he booked the flight. I never said I was going to play or not, but he knew he was going to come anyway. It’ll be nice to be able to play, especially in front of him; he played a few games himself, and it will be special for me.

“I’m able to get in the lineup, which is nice.”