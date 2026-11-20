The Los Angeles Rams have received devastating news regarding superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua, and his 2026 season could be over.

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According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Nacua has undergone surgery to repair his injured medial collateral ligament (MCL), and there is now a real possibility he will miss the remainder of the season.

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed the surgery Friday, providing a discouraging timeline for one of the NFL’s most explosive offensive players.

According to Schefter, McVay said Nacua will be sidelined for “a couple of months.”

That is a massive blow to a Los Angeles offense led by former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, especially with the Rams attempting to position themselves for a postseason run.

Nov 8, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Puka Nacua’s Injury Takes Devastating Turn

Nacua suffered injuries to his right knee and toe during Los Angeles’ 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders on Nov. 8. The injury occurred on the Rams’ final offensive play, when Nacua took a hard hit while carrying the football on a jet sweep.

Initial evaluations revealed MCL and PCL sprains, along with turf toe, prompting the Rams to place their star receiver on injured reserve.

At the time, McVay acknowledged that Nacua would be sidelined for an extended period, but there was still hope that he might return before the end of the regular season.

Friday’s announcement changes that outlook considerably.

According to NBC Sports, the procedure was performed Tuesday, and McVay put the recovery period at approximately two months.

What Comes Next After Puka Nacua’s Surgery

That timeline would push a potential return into January, meaning Nacua could miss the remainder of the regular season and potentially postseason games as well.

Nacua is also serving a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, and he is serving it while on injured reserve. According to NBC Sports, that leaves him eligible to return in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys, a date the two-month recovery timeline would push well past.

The Rams have not officially ruled him out for the entire season, but the latest development is certainly discouraging.

Matthew Stafford and Rams Face Major Offensive Challenge

Before suffering the injury, Nacua had been putting together another outstanding season for Los Angeles.

According to the Rams’ official website, the star receiver had recorded 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season.

He was particularly impressive against Washington, catching 14 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown before suffering the injury.

Losing that kind of production creates a significant challenge for Stafford, who has relied heavily on Nacua since joining forces with the receiver.

The Rams entered the season with one of the NFL’s most highly regarded offensive trios, featuring Stafford, Nacua, and running back Kyren Williams.

Now, with Nacua sidelined and fellow receiver Davante Adams also dealing with injuries, Los Angeles must find other ways to move the football.

CBS Sports reported that Adams, out since Week 6 with a hamstring injury, is expected back from injured reserve when the Rams return from their bye or shortly after.

For Detroit fans, Stafford’s situation is worth watching after the former Lions quarterback helped expose Detroit’s secondary during last season’s matchup.

Of course, Nacua’s injury is the much bigger concern for Los Angeles right now.

With roughly two months needed for recovery, the Rams must prepare for the possibility that their best receiver won’t return before the season ends.

And if Los Angeles hopes to make a deep playoff run, Stafford may have to find a way to get there without one of his favorite targets.