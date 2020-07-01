41.2 F
Pump the brakes! Could the NFL cancel all preseason games?

By Don Drysdale

Earlier today, news broke that the NFL was reducing their 2020 preseason schedule from four games to two, with Week 1 and Week 4 being cut and Week 2 and Week 3 staying intact.

But we may want to pump the brakes a bit as a new report from Mike Garafolo has emerged saying that the NFLPA has not signed off on the reduced preseason schedule. In fact, there is apparently union leadership that continues to question whether it is smart to play ANY preseason games at all.

Tom Pelissero notes that one issue with the two-game preseason games is that players would have just 23 days from report date until the first preseason game. In addition, there is concern about the COVID-19 risk in games that will not even count in the standings.

Stay tuned!

 

