Purdue Football Decides on Next Head Coach

According to a report from Ross Dellinger of Yahoo Sports, Purdue Football has made its decision regarding its next head coach. The Boilermakers are targeting Barry Odom, currently the head coach at UNLV, to take the reins in West Lafayette. While the deal is not yet finalized, Dellinger reports that both sides are working towards an agreement.

Odom, who went 19-8 in two seasons with the Rebels, previously served as head coach at Missouri, where he posted a 25-25 record over four seasons. Odom's success at UNLV has garnered attention, and Purdue is now looking to him to turn around a program that finished the 2024 season with a dismal 1-11 record.

https://twitter.com/RossDellenger/status/1865769117736710408

The Boilermakers parted ways with Ryan Walters, who struggled during his two-year tenure, going 5-19 overall and just 3-15 in the Big Ten. With Odom now in the mix, Purdue hopes to get back on track and compete at a higher level in the competitive Big Ten conference.