‘Put It on Me’: C.J. Gardner-Johnson ready to lead Detroit Lions’ secondary

The Detroit Lions‘ new defensive back, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, are set to work together again after they spent time with the New Orleans Saints. Glenn was impressed with Gardner-Johnson's passion, fire, and love for the game. Gardner-Johnson expressed his close relationship with Glenn, who mentored him during his formative years as a player. Now that the Detroit secondary has been revamped, Gardner-Johnson is eager to take responsibility for its performance, stating that he is willing to take the blame when things go wrong.

Big Picture: C.J. Gardner-Johnson's impact on the Detroit Lions' secondary

Gardner-Johnson's arrival in Detroit and his eagerness to take responsibility for the secondary could have a significant impact on the team's performance. As a talented and motivated player with a close relationship with his coach, Gardner-Johnson has the potential to inspire his teammates and elevate the level of play in the secondary. By taking ownership of the group's performance, he is demonstrating leadership and a willingness to put the team first.

“Everything that goes wrong on the backend, put it on me,” Gardner-Johnson said, when asked about his role in this new-look Lions secondary. “Don’t put it on Cam, don’t put on Kerb (Kerby Joseph), put it on me. I’ll take all the bullets for us on the backend. Why we didn’t play good? I gotta help us prep better. Put it on me. That’s what type of role I want.”

Bottom Line: Gardner-Johnson is ready to lead

