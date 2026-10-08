PWHL Detroit’s First Jerseys Arrive Without a Team Name

Detroit will play its first PWHL season in jerseys that carry no team name. The league says PWHL Detroit’s identity, including the team names and logos, will be revealed before the 2026-27 campaign begins, but fans should not expect it on the on-ice uniforms until 2027-28. The first game in Detroit’s franchise history will be against PWHL Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 6 with puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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As for the home opener, it will be on Saturday, Dec. 12 against the New York Sirens with puck drop scheduled for NOON ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. With this being the first season of Detroit in the PWHL, what are the jerseys going to look like?

PWHL Detroit reveals the jerseys for the first season

PWHL Detroit revealed its jerseys for the first season in the league.

PWHL Detroit has unveiled its jerseys for the team’s inaugural season, which starts in December. Team nickname and logos still to come.

📸: @pwhl__detroit pic.twitter.com/jxUsVhiwT5 — Tony Paul | Detroit News (@TonyPaul1984) October 8, 2026

Hilary Knight said about these jerseys,

“This jersey feels like Detroit—bold, tough, and built with purpose. There’s a standard that comes with representing this city, and I love that. We have the opportunity to build something from the ground up, create an identity people can rally behind, and make this jersey mean something. I’m ready to wear it and get to work this season.”

A lot of people should be excited about the PWHL coming to Detroit, Michigan this season.