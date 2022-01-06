Quandre Diggs caught on video telling Lions OT Penei Sewell about Detroit

On Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks offense absolutely destroyed the Detroit Lions defense by scoring on nine possessions in a row on way to a 51-29 home victory.

Following the game, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs sought out Lions rookie OT Penei Sewell to put in a good word about the city of Detroit and Lions’ fans.

“Keep ballin’ boy,” Diggs says to Sewell. “Like I told you, embrace the city (of Detroit), They gonna love you. I promise you. I love that place.”

Diggs still loves us and we still love him.