Could Detroit Lions Bring Back ‘Old Friend’ To Bolster Secondary?

When the Tennessee Titans announced they were releasing Quandre Diggs, one question immediately came to mind for Detroit Lions fans: Could a reunion be on the horizon in Detroit?

The 32-year-old veteran safety and former Detroit Lions captain was officially cut during the Titans’ bye week, making him subject to waivers. Since the NFL trade deadline has already passed, any team that places a claim on Diggs will acquire his current contract. If he clears waivers, he’ll become a free agent and can sign wherever he chooses.

Why Diggs Was Released

Diggs’ release wasn’t about performance; it was because he requested to be traded or released, and the Titans did him a solid. Now, the veteran has a chance to sign on with a contender who is thin in the secondary, which is one reason why the Lions are already being urged by many to bring Diggs home.

Why the Lions Could Be Interested

Detroit has battled its fair share of injuries on defense this year, and the safety position has been one of the most concerning. Kerby Joseph continues to deal with a nagging knee injury, which has already cost him multiple games. With his status still uncertain heading into Week 10, the Lions could absolutely use a veteran presence in the secondary.

The front office reportedly explored adding safety depth before the trade deadline but didn’t find a deal that made sense. Now, with a former Pro Bowler suddenly available, and one who knows Detroit’s culture, it’s fair to wonder if Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell might make a call.

A Familiar Face in a Familiar Culture

Diggs spent his first five seasons in Detroit after being drafted by the team in 2015. Known for his toughness, leadership, and hard-hitting style, he became a locker-room favorite before being traded to the Seahawks in 2019. That move, widely criticized by fans at the time, symbolized the end of an era under the previous regime.

Now, with the Lions built on a foundation of grit and accountability, Diggs would fit right in. His experience — including three Pro Bowl selections and vocal leadership could provide a steadying presence for a young secondary led by Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

The Real Question: Is There Room?

The Lions currently sit at 5-3, and while their defense has improved under Kelvin Sheppard, depth remains thin behind their starters. If the knee issue with Joseph lingers, a short-term veteran signing like Diggs could make a ton of sense.

However, it’s worth noting that Diggs’ salary expectations and snap count desires may not align with Detroit’s current roster structure. Campbell values players who buy into their role, and with the Lions’ young safeties playing well when healthy, Diggs would likely need to accept a rotational or mentorship role.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions have an opportunity here, one that could add depth, leadership, and familiarity to a defense battling injuries. Quandre Diggs may not be the same player he was during his first stint in Detroit, but his veteran presence and emotional fire could be exactly what this team needs heading into the second half of the season.

If he clears waivers, don’t be surprised if the Lions at least kick the tires. After all, reunions have a funny way of happening in Detroit these days.