Former Lions Safety Quandre Diggs Returns to Titans

Quandre Diggs is back in Tennessee.

According to a report from Jordan Schultz, he former Detroit Lions standout has signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, marking a return to the team he suited up for during the second half of the 2024 season. While financial details of the deal haven’t been made public, Diggs will now gear up for his 11th NFL season, a remarkable run for the former sixth-round pick out of Texas.

Diggs Still Doing Diggs Things

Diggs appeared in eight games for the Titans in 2024, racking up 42 total tackles while providing much-needed experience in the back end of Tennessee’s defense. Though no longer the Pro Bowl-caliber player he was during his days in Seattle, Diggs remains a solid veteran presence who can contribute both on defense and special teams.

-73.2 PFF Grade

-70.0 Run-Defense Grade

-87.2 Tackling Grade

-70.6 Coverage Grade

Remembering His Lions Roots

Diggs will always have a place in the hearts of Lions fans. Drafted by Detroit in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, he developed into one of the team’s top defensive backs and a respected leader in the locker room.

His midseason trade to Seattle in 2019 shocked many, especially considering his rising role in Detroit’s secondary. Diggs went on to have a strong stint with the Seahawks, earning multiple Pro Bowl nods before becoming a free agent and signing with the Titans late last season.

The Bottom Line

At 32, Quandre Diggs is embracing the role of savvy vet, and he’s still got something left in the tank. With the Titans looking to stabilize their defense and inject leadership into the locker room, bringing back Diggs makes all the sense in the world.

He may not wear Honolulu Blue anymore, but Lions fans can still root for one of their own, just in a different shade of blue.