Quandre Diggs Had a Chance to Come Back to Detroit — and Passed

There was a brief moment during the 2025 season when a familiar name could have been back in Honolulu blue.

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions explored the idea of bringing Quandre Diggs back to town, reaching out about a potential reunion while the veteran safety was on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad. The door was open. The timing made sense. And with injuries piling up in Detroit’s secondary, the fit felt natural.

Diggs just wasn’t interested.

“I had a chance this year, just didn’t work out that way,” Diggs said. “I mean, I was here. It was just an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up to be back here and enjoy these moments.”

For Diggs, “here” meant Seattle — the place where his career truly took off after leaving Detroit.

Seattle Still Felt Like Home

At 33 years old, Diggs wasn’t chasing nostalgia. He was chasing comfort, familiarity, and a chance to be part of something meaningful. The Seahawks provided all of that, advancing through the postseason and earning a trip to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara.

That mattered more to Diggs than a return to the franchise that drafted him.

And while Detroit will always be part of his story, Seattle is clearly the place he still feels most connected to.

“Those fans, the organization, I love them,” Diggs said. “I’ve been there numerous times to play and it’s been nothing but love, nothing but the crowd still cheering for me and enjoying who I am as a person. So I’m forever thankful.”

A Complicated Detroit Legacy

Diggs entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by the Lions in 2015 and quickly outplayed his draft status. But his time in Detroit ended abruptly in 2019, when former general manager Bob Quinn traded him to Seattle amid a turbulent period under head coach Matt Patricia.

That move turned out to be a turning point — just not for Detroit.

Diggs became a key piece of Seattle’s defense, while the Lions spent years rebuilding both their roster and their culture. Even now, with the organization in a much better place, the past still lingers.

Lions Looked Elsewhere as Injuries Mounted

Detroit’s interest in Diggs came during a stretch when the safety room was thin. Kerby Joseph was dealing with a knee issue, and the Lions ultimately turned to Jammie Robinson to help stabilize the position.

Diggs, meanwhile, remained on Seattle’s practice squad and was elevated only once during the regular season. Still, his comfort with the Seahawks — and their postseason run — made the decision an easy one.

No Hard Feelings, Just Different Paths

Diggs made it clear there’s no bitterness toward Detroit. He appreciates where his career started and the fans who supported him early on. But when the opportunity came to choose, he followed what felt right.

For the Lions, it was a reminder that not every reunion is meant to happen — even when the timing seems perfect.

Sometimes, home just isn’t home anymore.