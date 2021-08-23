Quarterback included in latest round of Detroit Lions roster cuts

The NFL regular season is fast approaching, and the roster for the Detroit Lions continues to take shape.

This afternoon, they announced a series of roster moves that has trimmed their roster down to 80 names. Among the moves include releasing WR Darius Jennings, and waiving NT P.J. Johnson, RB Javon Leake, OLB Robert McCray, and QB Jordan Ta’amu:

Four of the five players that were released today had been brought aboard within the past month. The Lions will open the regular season September 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.

