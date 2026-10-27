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Report: Seahawks Land Quenton Nelson Ahead of Trade Deadline

Quenton Nelson on the sideline in an Indianapolis Colts uniform
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The Seattle Seahawks are 4-3 this season and they just made a major upgrade to their football team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to send eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to Seattle. Indianapolis gets back a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, per ESPN.

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Indianapolis has a 2-5 record this season. Nelson is not the first veteran to move ahead of this deadline. ESPN’s trade tracker also has Marvin Harrison Jr. going from Arizona to Houston on Oct. 11 and Cam Jurgens going from Philadelphia to Baltimore on Oct. 7. Trading Nelson still looks like the start of a sell-off in Indianapolis.

Quenton Nelson on an expiring contract

Nelson is 30 years old and he will become a free agent at the end of the season. ESPN reported that the Colts opted to get draft capital back now rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency. Seattle, meanwhile, added one of the best interior offensive linemen of his era without spending a pick in the first two rounds.

He has been with the Colts since the 2018 NFL season. Indianapolis selected him sixth overall out of Notre Dame in the 2018 NFL Draft. After this move by the Seahawks, there could be many more corresponding moves before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET.

What it means for the Detroit Lions

Detroit has a stake in this one. The Lions are 4-2 and third in the NFC North behind Minnesota and Chicago, and they are working the same pre-deadline market Seattle just moved in. Every veteran who changes teams between now and Nov. 10 is one fewer name left for the rest of the NFC contenders. DSN already laid out three cornerback options Detroit could chase before the deadline.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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