Quinn Ewers Excited for Showdown Against Defending Champs Michigan

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Prepares Matchup Against The Defending Champs

In his second visit to Michigan Stadium, Quinn Ewers will experience the intense atmosphere of one of college football’s most iconic venues, this time representing Texas. Ewers, who previously traveled to Ann Arbor with Ohio State in 2021, is gearing up for a critical match in Week 2, set to be the “Big Noon Kickoff” game on FOX.

Quinn Ewers

A Clash of Titans

The September showdown between Texas and Michigan follows both teams’ impressive runs in the College Football Playoff, with Michigan clinching the national championship last season. Ewers is eager to face the defending champions in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. “It’s gonna be a great environment, lot of people. It’s gonna be a good time,” Ewers commented at the Manning Passing Academy held at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. His previous experience at the Big House and his knowledge of Ohio State’s rivalry with Michigan add depth to his anticipation.

Quinn Ewers’ Journey and Rivalry Experience

Since transferring to Texas in 2022, Ewers has become familiar with intense rivalries. Notably, he led the Longhorns to a victory in last year’s Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma, throwing for 349 yards and a touchdown in a memorable 34-30 win. The exposure to such high-stakes games has fueled Ewers’ readiness for the upcoming clash with Michigan. Reflecting on the significance of rivalry games, Ewers stated, “They all mean a lot to each program and all the fans. It’s cool to be a part of games like that, especially coming from Ohio State. I understand that rivalry. Going up there, it’s gonna mean a lot.”

Anticipation for the Upcoming Season

His 2023 season marked significant improvement, with Ewers throwing for 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns across 11 games, despite missing time due to injury. A standout performance in the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma State saw him set new records with 452 yards and four touchdowns. As Ewers returns for another year at Texas, the Longhorns are preparing to transition to the SEC, hoping to build on last year’s success. The matchup with Michigan serves as a crucial test early in the season and is eagerly awaited by fans and analysts alike.

