Detroit Lions Named As Potential Landing Spot For Perennial Pro Bowl Defender

As the NFL trade deadline inches closer, New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has found his name popping up in the rumor mill, and yes, the Detroit Lions are among the teams reportedly linked to the All-Pro.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions could be potential suitors for the three-time Pro Bowler if the Jets decide to entertain offers.

“Like Thomas, New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is a terrific player who wouldn’t come cheaply at the trade deadline,” Knox wrote. “The Jets are no longer winless, but they’re not about to jump from 1-7 and into the playoff conversation… A first-round pick would probably be the starting point for any offer that would actually get New York’s interest.”

Williams, who turns 28 in December, has quietly built an impressive résumé: 40 career sacks, 322 tackles, and 59 tackles for loss since being drafted third overall in 2019. He’s been a consistent disruptor in the trenches, earning three Pro Bowl selections and one First-Team All-Pro honor along the way.

However, given his talent, production, and current contract (signed through 2027), the Jets are unlikely to part ways with him unless a team offers a major haul.

Would Detroit Actually Make the Move?

While it’s easy to see why the Lions would be mentioned, they’re a contender with an aggressive front office, a deal for Williams feels like a stretch.

Detroit already boasts one of the most complete defensive interiors in the league, anchored by Alim McNeill, D.J. Reader, and rookie Tyleik Williams. All three have been pivotal in solidifying Kelvin Sheppard’s front seven, giving the Lions one of the NFL’s top run defenses.

Trading premium picks for another high-priced defensive lineman doesn’t align with Brad Holmes’ philosophy of building through the draft and strategic extensions.

At the end of the day, the buzz around Quinnen Williams is intriguing, but for Detroit, it’s likely just that, buzz.