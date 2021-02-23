Quintez Cephus suing Wisconsin over sexual assault case

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus has filed a lawsuit against his alma mater, The University of Wisconsin.

In the suit, Cephus is alleging that he was used as a scapegoat during a sexual assault investigation that resulted in his temporary expulsion from the school. He’s seeking unspecified damages.

After his acquittal, he was re-instated and led the Badgers in receiving during the 2019 season.

He was selected in the 5th round of last year’s NFL Draft by the Lions.

According to Cephus’ lawyer Andrew Miltenberg, the wideout could have been drafted higher had it not been for the explusion.

“He wants to set a precedent so that schools are more careful and more diligent in how they proceed on these cases and not just sort of rushing ahead to judgment when they know for a fact they don’t have all the evidence,” Miltenberg said.

– – Quotes via Steve Megargee of the AP Link – –